Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jakub Helcberger

Smart Home & Security App

Jakub Helcberger
Jakub Helcberger
Hire Me
  • Save
Smart Home & Security App devices home homekit mobile app uxui ux concept ui design monitoring dashboard monitoring security smart home
Download color palette

Hi! Here is the next part of the Smart Home App Exploration. Here, you can see the screens from the security tab and the main dashboard. Hope you'll like them! More coming tomorrow! ✌🏻

Jakub Helcberger
Jakub Helcberger
Junior UI•UX Looking for New Adventures ✌🏻
Hire Me

More by Jakub Helcberger

View profile
    • Like