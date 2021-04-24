Wrapped Gift Delivery App - Calendar

The workings of the calendar of Wrapped, a gift delivery app concept I've been working on.

The main motive of integrating a calendar in the app was to help users keep track of the special dates and send reminders to help them not miss out on making their loved ones feel special.

The main features include - adding a date to the calendar, editing and deleting created dates as well as 'choosing a gift' which directs the users to the shop.

You can also read a further detailed case study here: https://link.medium.com/SSu83N0bZfb