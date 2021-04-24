NagaLand Logo

Ardimas Tifico

NAGALAND is a company engaged in the property sector. We offer luxury, comfort, and quality in every building unit we build. We also hope that everyone's dream of having a dream home will come true with us.

Concept :
- The Sitting Dragon reflects the feeling of Comfort, Safe & Relaxing
- The two pillars symbolize the robustness of a
building
- The flowers that hovered in the Dragon's two hands interpreted Beauty
- Gold color means Luxury

https://www.instagram.com/p/COAXx3VAFip/

