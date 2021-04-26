Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bill Chung⚡️
Shopify

Shopify Mobile Welcome Screen

Bill Chung⚡️
Shopify
Bill Chung⚡️ for Shopify
  • Save
Download color palette

I had the pleasure of animating the welcome screen for the Shopify Mobile app on iOS and Android. The motion work was done in AfterEffects and then pulled into each mobile platform using Lottie.

Shopify
Shopify
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Shopify

View profile
    • Like