Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sai Pavan Chowdary
Zazzy

Mobile Application - Fun@Workplace

Sai Pavan Chowdary
Zazzy
Sai Pavan Chowdary for Zazzy
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile Application - Fun@Workplace player gambling prediction betting cricket app app sportsapp sports teams ipl2021 sketch blue workplace workspace fun emoji clean minimal ui cricket
Download color palette

Earlier this year, we at zazzy worked with a talented team who wants to bring the fun of IPL for cricket fans. A place to brag and fight for your favourite team among a group of friends and family. An app to make the prediction, chat with friends and earn more scores every time your prediction comes true.

Zazzy
Zazzy
Hire Us

More by Zazzy

View profile
    • Like