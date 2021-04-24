Lucid HR & Project Management Admin Dashboard Template

We're glad to share a clean and well-researched Human Resources and Project Management dashboard template that can be used as the Frontend of your platform and create stunning dashboards to Impress your Clients.

The goal was to make something useful and reduce time on R&D when developers use some template to create similar projects.

To start using this Dashboard, you would need only two things:

1. A suitable license from Themeforest: View More

2. Setup your backend and start Integrating the designs as a frontend template

Can we use this template for other projects than HR and Project management?

Yes, You can use it for any of your projects, you can customize the available widgets and elements as per your own use. The flexibility of bootstrap 5 will give you all the power to make it your own personal dashboard.

Also, feel free to reach out at services@thememakker.com for custom development services for backend/frontend development OR modifications into your existing project.

We are ThemeMakker, a digital web agency based in India. We offer development services in Angular, Laravel, WordPress, React, and many other platforms.

Thank you!