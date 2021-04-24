Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
ThemeMakker

Lucid HR & Project Management Admin Dashboard Template

ThemeMakker
ThemeMakker
Hire Me
  • Save
Lucid HR & Project Management Admin Dashboard Template horizontal menu rtl hr cloud bootstrap5 admin hr management project management responsive bootstrap light admin template hrms admin panel admin dashboard thememakker hr
Lucid HR & Project Management Admin Dashboard Template horizontal menu rtl hr cloud bootstrap5 admin hr management project management responsive bootstrap light admin template hrms admin panel admin dashboard thememakker hr
Lucid HR & Project Management Admin Dashboard Template horizontal menu rtl hr cloud bootstrap5 admin hr management project management responsive bootstrap light admin template hrms admin panel admin dashboard thememakker hr
Lucid HR & Project Management Admin Dashboard Template horizontal menu rtl hr cloud bootstrap5 admin hr management project management responsive bootstrap light admin template hrms admin panel admin dashboard thememakker hr
Download color palette
  1. 1-Lucid-hr-admin-template.jpg
  2. 2-Lucid-hr-admin-template.jpg
  3. 3-Lucid-hr-admin-template.jpg
  4. 4-Lucid-hr-admin-template.jpg

Lucid HR & Project Management Admin Dashboard Template

Price
$35
Buy now
Available on 1.envato.market
Good for sale
Lucid HR & Project Management Admin Dashboard Template

Lucid HR & Project Management Admin Dashboard Template

We're glad to share a clean and well-researched Human Resources and Project Management dashboard template that can be used as the Frontend of your platform and create stunning dashboards to Impress your Clients.

The goal was to make something useful and reduce time on R&D when developers use some template to create similar projects.

To start using this Dashboard, you would need only two things:
1. A suitable license from Themeforest: View More
2. Setup your backend and start Integrating the designs as a frontend template

Can we use this template for other projects than HR and Project management?
Yes, You can use it for any of your projects, you can customize the available widgets and elements as per your own use. The flexibility of bootstrap 5 will give you all the power to make it your own personal dashboard.

Also, feel free to reach out at services@thememakker.com for custom development services for backend/frontend development OR modifications into your existing project.

We are ThemeMakker, a digital web agency based in India. We offer development services in Angular, Laravel, WordPress, React, and many other platforms.

Thank you!

1-Lucid-hr-admin-template.jpg
600 KB
Download
3-Lucid-hr-admin-template.jpg
600 KB
Download
4-Lucid-hr-admin-template.jpg
700 KB
Download
2-Lucid-hr-admin-template.jpg
600 KB
Download
ThemeMakker
ThemeMakker
We build digital products.
Hire Me

More by ThemeMakker

View profile
    • Like