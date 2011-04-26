Jeremie Berduck

Collaboration with Sophie Masure

Jeremie Berduck
Jeremie Berduck
Hire Me
  • Save
Collaboration with Sophie Masure swpa booksurfing
Download color palette

Awesome Startup Weekend Paris with a dream-team :
@MaxLathuiliere, @sabine_coulon, @swann_bm, @sophiemasure, @beouchka, @salim_semaoune
The project : http://www.booksurfing.org

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Jeremie Berduck
Jeremie Berduck
Senior Product Designer & noob Apple Developer
Hire Me

More by Jeremie Berduck

View profile
    • Like