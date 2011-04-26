Erik Frick

Photo

Erik Frick
Erik Frick
  • Save
Photo book cover stanislaw lem illustration
Download color palette

The final printed book cover (I'm not much of a photographer :P)

5f92e1b4af6d96834d6fe76290d321dd
Rebound of
Stanislaw Lem Blind Contour
By Erik Frick
View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Erik Frick
Erik Frick

More by Erik Frick

View profile
    • Like