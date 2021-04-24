Monkey Logo Service

Monkey Service Logo

--

--

Need awesome illustrations and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works 😊

📩 : dedyizham@gmail.com

--

👉 Follow us to get designing inspiration

Show your love with press "L" on this shots

Have a nice day! 😊

--

Download our stuff here :

Adobe Stock

--

Follow our works here :

Instagram | Facebook | Behance