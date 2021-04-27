Freelancer Personal Portfolio Website UI Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbbers
Today's design is for a freelancer landing page. I tried to keep it clean and minimal. Please give your feedback about the design and if you like the design, please press L & F to show some love.
I upload inspirational designs every day so make sure to follow me for daily design inspiration and trends.
Follow me on instagram: @arshakirpk