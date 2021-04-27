AR Shakir
Maliko - Freelancer landing page UI

Maliko - Freelancer landing page UI personal profile about me about us contact us portfolio freelancer web landingpage web design webdesign uiux website agency digital clean minimal typhography website design landing page design
Hello World,
Today's design is a unique and interesting design for a freelancer landing page. I tried to create something unique yet minimal and interesting for the header. Please share your feedback about this design concept.
