Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Weather App Dashboard UI

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Weather App Dashboard UI admin ui admin dashboard admin panel user dashboard weather

Weather App Dashboard UI - Light Version - Single Screen

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on arshakir.com
Good for sale
Weather App Dashboard UI - Light Version - Single Screen
Download color palette

Weather App Dashboard UI - Light Version - Single Screen

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on arshakir.com
Good for sale
Weather App Dashboard UI - Light Version - Single Screen

Hello World,
Happy Monday. Today's design is for a weather app. Please share your feedback about the design and follow me for daily design inspirations.

Don't forget to follow me on instagram. I am trying to build a sexy audience, if you think you are sexy, I would like to see you on my follower's list.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Redwhale
Redwhale
Growth centric design.
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like