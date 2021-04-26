Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Phil Goodwin
unfold

Northern Knives Rebrand

Phil Goodwin
unfold
Phil Goodwin for unfold
Northern Knives Rebrand hunting shackelton font termina font identity logo design presentation branding brand topographic forest green yellow knives knife internal logo
We rebranded Northern Knives on the most recent Episode of Land & Brand.

Designed LIVE in 1 hour. Watch the replay here: Land & Brand, Episode 2 Stream

