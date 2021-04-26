Mary McElveen

Online Education Logos

Mary McElveen
Mary McElveen
  • Save
Online Education Logos comfortaa lightbulb pencil icon diploma school e-learning book laptop logo branding education
Download color palette

These are some unused concepts for three online education management systems. #1 is for exams, #2 is for lessons, and #3 is for alumni.

Mary McElveen
Mary McElveen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mary McElveen

View profile
    • Like