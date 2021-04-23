eng.Abeera

"FREE Download" The Human Heart design with PPT

"FREE Download" The Human Heart design with PPT infographics graphicdesign powerpoint template infographic design powerpoint presentation slide graphic design design powerpoint design powerpoint
It's Covid-19, people are getting sick
God Bless You All, Stay Safe

SPECIAL GIFT FOR BIOLOGY TEACHERS

Features:
Slide size: Widescreen (16:9) / A4 paper (Portrait page)
Fully editable and resizable

To see Full Project
Animation of the Human Heart with background music.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118148653/Get-FREE-The-Human-Heart-Design-with-PPT

For Free Download
Here is the link to Widescreen (16:9)
https://1drv.ms/p/s!Al36jeaV5Hhb419NSjd2Ur7BU54_?e=TEyVaL

Here is the link to A4 paper (Portrait page)
https://1drv.ms/p/s!Al36jeaV5Hhb40Ec42_mmM1xY2UT?e=u8pXQR

