"FREE Download" The Human Heart design with PPT

It's Covid-19, people are getting sick
God Bless You All, Stay Safe
SPECIAL GIFT FOR BIOLOGY TEACHERS
Features:
Slide size: Widescreen (16:9) / A4 paper (Portrait page)
Fully editable and resizable
To see Full Project
Animation of the Human Heart with background music.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118148653/Get-FREE-The-Human-Heart-Design-with-PPT
For Free Download
Here is the link to Widescreen (16:9)
https://1drv.ms/p/s!Al36jeaV5Hhb419NSjd2Ur7BU54_?e=TEyVaL
Here is the link to A4 paper (Portrait page)
https://1drv.ms/p/s!Al36jeaV5Hhb40Ec42_mmM1xY2UT?e=u8pXQR
