New Identity - Ray Gun

I've had a rather hard time branding myself using my initials. To be honest, I really don't care for the DB pairing.

Instead, I decided to get personal and figure out who I was: I'm a giant sci-fi nerd. Rocket ships are somewhat commonplace these days, so I decided to throw together a Ray Gun. What says Sci-Fi better than one of these babies?

Still looking for that right look. Please, hit me up with any and all feedback. It'd be a great help!

Cheers,
Dan

Posted on Apr 26, 2011
