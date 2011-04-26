New Identity - Ray Gun

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I've had a rather hard time branding myself using my initials. To be honest, I really don't care for the DB pairing.
Instead, I decided to get personal and figure out who I was: I'm a giant sci-fi nerd. Rocket ships are somewhat commonplace these days, so I decided to throw together a Ray Gun. What says Sci-Fi better than one of these babies?
Still looking for that right look. Please, hit me up with any and all feedback. It'd be a great help!
Cheers,
Dan