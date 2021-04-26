Makonnen Dos Santos

Payment Tracker

Earlier this year we've launched the iBanFirst ‘Payment Tracker’, which brings a time-honored tracking experience from the parcel delivery industry to cross-border payments.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
