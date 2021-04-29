Wellipson — Components

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It was crucial to build app screens based on components, considering the size of a backlog and that it is only the beginning of the product.
I’ve made every repeated UI element as the component and its every state as the variant.
The component system also includes shared libraries for texts, colors, and effects styles. The rules for icon sizes and colors are also in place to use across the app.