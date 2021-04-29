Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wellipson — Components

Wellipson — Components
It was crucial to build app screens based on components, considering the size of a backlog and that it is only the beginning of the product.

I’ve made every repeated UI element as the component and its every state as the variant.

The component system also includes shared libraries for texts, colors, and effects styles. The rules for icon sizes and colors are also in place to use across the app.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Obviously, the product designer, who else?

