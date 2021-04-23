Ewelina Kieda

HealthBot Landing Page pandemic doctor patient webdesign clean web web design website landing page whatsapp messanger diagnostic online telemedicine
A new generation in communication in the medical center! Messengare and WhatsUp as the basic patient-doctor communication tool. Make an appointment via instant messaging, perform diagnostics and contact your doctor after the visit! I hope you like it! Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot. Thank You ❤️

