HealthBot Landing Page

A new generation in communication in the medical center! Messengare and WhatsUp as the basic patient-doctor communication tool. Make an appointment via instant messaging, perform diagnostics and contact your doctor after the visit! I hope you like it! Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot. Thank You ❤️