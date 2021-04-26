Kevin Dukkon
Haystack - Admin Settings

light mode menu button navigation drawer desktop application settings ui navigation sidebar clean fintory haystack daily 100 challenge alert popover popup modal product changes admin settings dashboard settings
Hey all,

happy to share a glimpse of Haystack's settings pages. Admins are able to make company wide changes like changing the company CI, swapping logos, adding integrations to the workspace and so on. We solved this within a modal to not distract the user too far from the main UI and to navigate faster within the tool.

Haystack is today’s modern employee intranet. The software helps companies connect their workforce by streamlining internal communications and forging employee connections.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— Interaction design
— Motion design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
 — Social Media assets design
— Website design
— Website development

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

