Plafondhoge Deur - Website

Plafondhoge Deur specialises in designing and crafting high-quality household doors. They offer custom design features to custom build the perfect door, giving your home a modern look and a spacious appearance. They value the influence and significance of great design, just like us. That’s why they approached Wild Digital to update their brand & identity and redesign their website’s visual and user experience design.
To complete Plafondhoge Deur’s digital transformation, we designed a user-centred Shopify webshop, heavily focused on their new visual design and optimised user experience design. The goal was to create a website that inspired users to create their custom door.
About Wild Digital
Hi – we are Wild Digital, a creative digital agency that works with you to maximise your potential by crafting beautiful brands and engaging experiences across all digital touchpoints – websites, apps and digital products.
Check us out at www.wild-digital.com
Follow Wild Digital for more updates:
Instagram / Dribbble / Linkedin