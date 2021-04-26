Plafondhoge Deur - Logo

Plafondhoge Deur specialises in designing and crafting high-quality household doors. They offer custom design features to custom build the perfect door, giving your home a modern look and a spacious appearance. They value the influence and significance of great design, just like us. That’s why they approached Wild Digital to update their brand & identity and redesign their website’s visual and user experience design.

As part of the project, we created a future proof logo. Their new brandmark combines the letters ‘P’ & ‘D’ to visualise a door frame, their core product. Colour-wise, we drew inspiration from the three most common metallic colour tones of their doors—brass, copper and gold. The result is a modern, stylish and slightly unconventional logo.

