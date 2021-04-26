Plafondhoge Deur - Logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Plafondhoge Deur specialises in designing and crafting high-quality household doors. They offer custom design features to custom build the perfect door, giving your home a modern look and a spacious appearance. They value the influence and significance of great design, just like us. That’s why they approached Wild Digital to update their brand & identity and redesign their website’s visual and user experience design.

As part of the project, we created a future proof logo. Their new brandmark combines the letters ‘P’ & ‘D’ to visualise a door frame, their core product. Colour-wise, we drew inspiration from the three most common metallic colour tones of their doors—brass, copper and gold. The result is a modern, stylish and slightly unconventional logo.

About Wild Digital
Hi – we are Wild Digital, a creative digital agency that works with you to maximise your potential by crafting beautiful brands and engaging experiences across all digital touchpoints – websites, apps and digital products.

Check us out at www.wild-digital.com

Apr 26, 2021
