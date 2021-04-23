The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, friends!

We have a new hot shot — a dating app 👩‍❤️‍👨

It’s pretty hard to meet your partner offline, right? 💜 Thanks God now we have dating apps 😅

⬅️ On the left screen, you see the detailed user profile with the key info: age, job, description 📱 The main function is to match or reject a person👨🏼‍💻

➡️ On the right screen, there is a page with your matches ⭐️

🔔Turn on notifications in the top right to stay updated about the latest matches.

📷 For this app, we used the minimalist color palette with accent pink color bringing user’s focus to the key functionality and the photos.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Sergey Bulanov

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜