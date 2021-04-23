Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, friends!
We have a new hot shot — a dating app 👩❤️👨
It’s pretty hard to meet your partner offline, right? 💜 Thanks God now we have dating apps 😅
⬅️ On the left screen, you see the detailed user profile with the key info: age, job, description 📱 The main function is to match or reject a person👨🏼💻
➡️ On the right screen, there is a page with your matches ⭐️
🔔Turn on notifications in the top right to stay updated about the latest matches.
📷 For this app, we used the minimalist color palette with accent pink color bringing user’s focus to the key functionality and the photos.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Sergey Bulanov
