Logo Design for Electric Mountain

Logo Design for Electric Mountain mountain electric flow fresh modern logo chrismimler brand guidelines brand manual design system brand identity brand design corporate design logo design logodesign logo
Download color palette
  1. electric-mountain_dribble_1600x1200_logo-concept.jpg
  2. electric-mountain_dribble_1600x1200_logo-concept-guides.jpg
  3. electric-mountain_dribble_1600x1200_colors.jpg
  4. electric-mountain_dribble_1600x1200_design-manual.jpg

TASK: Logo Design . YEAR: 2017

The E-MTB polarises. But it also enriches the sport of biking and opens up new possibilities in terms of routes and range, namely being able to master a multitude of summits in just one day in perfect flow. This was also the inspiration for the logo which at the same time shows the initials of the company name "Electric Mountain".

