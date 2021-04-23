Tanaji Chaugule

Chh. Shivaji Maharaj - Maharashtra

Chh. Shivaji Maharaj - Maharashtra logo design logo
Chhatrapati #Shivaji Maharaj was a great warrior and strategist of India. In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in Western India. He is also known as the Father of Indian Navy.

Posted on Apr 23, 2021
