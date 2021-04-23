Vando_FL

Modern Calendar Dashboard

Vando_FL
Vando_FL
  • Save
Modern Calendar Dashboard calendar design calendar app calendar ui lightdesign light white background white creativity app website web uiux creative ux ui
Download color palette

🧠 A Design that made me explore more about what's included inside a modern calendar dashboard

Consider viewing my profile! More stuff coming soon!

--
Do you need some help?
Send me a message: vando@coconutlab.io

--
Do you like it? Press "L".

Vando_FL
Vando_FL

More by Vando_FL

View profile
    • Like