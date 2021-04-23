CAM Loading Animation

Friday friends,

Glad to share with you a loading animation from our latest project created together with Synchronized studio, for the world's first museum for art born during Covid19 quarantine.



We've been experimenting with this part of the website a lot and came up with a few interesting versions out of which this one has been chosen for its dynamism and uniqueness.

You still can support us on Awwwards. This would mean a lot ❤️

Stay healthy 😉