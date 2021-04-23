🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
CAM Loading Animation
Friday friends,
Glad to share with you a loading animation from our latest project created together with Synchronized studio, for the world's first museum for art born during Covid19 quarantine.
We've been experimenting with this part of the website a lot and came up with a few interesting versions out of which this one has been chosen for its dynamism and uniqueness.
You still can support us on Awwwards. This would mean a lot ❤️
Stay healthy 😉