Sanja Zakovska

Private Healthcare Plans

Sanja Zakovska
Sanja Zakovska
Hire Me
  • Save
Private Healthcare Plans dashboad saas card cards health care price ecommerce health dashboard app web flat ui design system component employee pricing plan pricing insurance healthcare
Download color palette

Only the best for our employees and our customer's employees! Private healthcare plans on top of your statutory benefits.

A single react component with interchangeable footers depending on the use, and expandable details section.

Sanja Zakovska
Sanja Zakovska
Head of Product at Panther (now hiring)
Hire Me

More by Sanja Zakovska

View profile
    • Like