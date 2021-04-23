Marina Karatkevich
EPAM Design Russia

Low poly tree. Model for mobile game.

Marina Karatkevich
EPAM Design Russia
Marina Karatkevich for EPAM Design Russia
Hire Us
  • Save
Low poly tree. Model for mobile game. trees concept low poly 3d 3d modeling 3d artist 3d getfun play sping star lowpoly3d lowpolyart low poly tree rewards app reward mobilegame coingame coin blender
Low poly tree. Model for mobile game. trees concept low poly 3d 3d modeling 3d artist 3d getfun play sping star lowpoly3d lowpolyart low poly tree rewards app reward mobilegame coingame coin blender
Download color palette
  1. game.png
  2. tree.png

Hello!

Quick low poly tree model. Blender.

Don't forget to press L and follow me 🔥
________

For work inquiries:
https://www.epam-group.ru/careers/job-listings?query=designer&country=Russia

EPAM Design Russia
EPAM Design Russia
ۜ\(סּںסּَ`)/ۜ Join the Best Design Team in Russia. Have Fun!
Hire Us

More by EPAM Design Russia

View profile
    • Like