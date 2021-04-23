Turja Sen Das Partho

Payzen Crypto Payment Web (Its cooking)

Payzen Crypto Payment Web (Its cooking) homepagedesign financial finance fintecch website concept uidesigns best shot dribbble best shot homepage ui websites website design branding web design webdesign dribbble homepage design homepage website landing page turjadesign
Hello Folks! 🤗
This is the website for crypto payment. it's not the full design. I will post the full version later. It's really cool project for crypto payment I mean CRYPTOCURRENCY.
Stay Tuned WIth Me
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Hope you will like this design.
📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com

Skype | Facebook | Behance

👋🏻 Interface Designer
