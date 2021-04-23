Devon Habets Creative ™
'GameKoning' – Playful mark/branding (2020)

'GameKoning' – Playful mark/branding (2020) sketch illustrator minimal web icon illustration flat drawing design branding
A neat, playful branding for GameKoning in collaboration with GraphicHunters. Everything related to gaming, can be found on GameKoning.nl (and also within this mark). GameKoning.nl is part of Ikwiltegoed.nl.

© 2020 Devon Habets / GraphicHunters. All rights reserved.

Posted on Apr 23, 2021
