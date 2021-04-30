Jakub Helcberger

Online Learning App Sign Up and Dashboard UI

Online Learning App Sign Up and Dashboard UI mobile app uxui ux concept ui design user profile 3d sign up onboarding dashboard online course online learning
Happy Friday Guys! It's almost the weekend! I hope all of us will get some well-deserved rest during, but in the meantime, I wanted to show you the Sign-Up and dashboard shots from my UI exploration of the Online Learning App.

You can see some more close-ups on my Behance profile below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118573751/Online-Learning-App-UI-Exploration

Have a good one!

Junior UI•UX Looking for New Adventures ✌🏻
