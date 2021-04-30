Online Learning App Sign Up and Dashboard UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Happy Friday Guys! It's almost the weekend! I hope all of us will get some well-deserved rest during, but in the meantime, I wanted to show you the Sign-Up and dashboard shots from my UI exploration of the Online Learning App.
You can see some more close-ups on my Behance profile below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118573751/Online-Learning-App-UI-Exploration
Have a good one!