Tall Pines Energy Service

This awesome logo mark represents Tall Pines Energy Services which operates in the oil & gas, and renewable energy sector. If you look at the icon, it has a pine tree, a drop of oil, and an electric bolt to weave a perfect image for an electrical company. There's green in some parts that hint about renewable energy. When someone sees this icon, they have a fair idea of what the company deals in. A tall typeface is also a strong point of the logo as it suits the overall design structure.

