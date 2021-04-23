Tall Pines Energy Service

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This awesome logo mark represents Tall Pines Energy Services which operates in the oil & gas, and renewable energy sector. If you look at the icon, it has a pine tree, a drop of oil, and an electric bolt to weave a perfect image for an electrical company. There's green in some parts that hint about renewable energy. When someone sees this icon, they have a fair idea of what the company deals in. A tall typeface is also a strong point of the logo as it suits the overall design structure.
studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com