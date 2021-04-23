Fitly App - Modern Fitness App UI Kit

Good Morning, Dribbble!

We're happy to announce that we're releasing Fitly. Fitly is a modern Fitness App UI Kit. This high-quality UI Design Kit will help you create a prototype for the fitness & sport application that you are working on and ready for you to use.

This UI kit is designed using the Atomic design principle so that all the components are fully customizable.

Suitable for industry :

- Fitness App

- GYM & Coaching

- Workout Planner

- Trainer & Tracker

- Sport App

To make your workflow as efficient as possible, we've created over 50+ screens with a design system and style guides.

What will you get?

- 50 Modern App Screens

- 100 Components

- 10+ App Flow

- Style Guidelines

100% editable and customizable. The Design elements and components easy to change. Each screen is organized, named & very easy to use.

---

We are Illiyin Studio

Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.

Check us out at www.illiyin.co

Give Illiyin Studio a follow below :

