Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Rokid AR motion design

Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

The motion design language for Augmented reality glasses Rokid. It was an amazing experience in early 2018. Stay Tuned!

Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Defining the future through elegant product design
Hire Me

More by Gleb Kuznetsov✈

View profile
    • Like