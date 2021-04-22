Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
My Emergency Dr: App Design

My Emergency Dr: App Design video calling doctor app health app video call health emergency
My Emergency Dr is an Australian app that connects a specialist emergency doctor and a user who's experiencing mild-moderate health issues.

In this project, I helped design the app interface—from the splash screen, registration, account settings to making an actual call to an emergency doctor.

Posted on Apr 22, 2021
