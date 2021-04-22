Tome is a book sustainability company located in the Pacific Northwest. Day in and day out, they take old, trashed, discarded books and use them as a starting point for creating new products like paper goods, newspapers, notebooks, packaging materials, boxes, and even firestarters.

Tome’s purpose is to give life to the old and unwanted. The cast-offs and the forgotten.

I’m really excited to see this brand launch, especially on Earth Day!

My role was to come in as a guide and help the founders align on their purpose and give shape to the brand. Together, we came up with the name Tome, designed a visual identity, and crafted their story to build momentum and excitement around their cause.

Check out Tome.Eco for more!