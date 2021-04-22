Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dan Lehman

Vital Cart Logo WIP

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Vital Cart Logo WIP logo system wordmark simple line circular symbol brand identity monogram icon rabbit brand logo
Download color palette

Early stages of a brand concept — the rabbit logo doubles as a monogram featuring the letters V+C.

The wordmark was created by lightly modifying Intro from Font Fabric.

See more logos on my site at danlehman.com

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like