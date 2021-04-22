Productivity Superstar Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Modular logo system created for a friend. The mountain and stars represent productivity challenges and goals (climbing mountains; reaching for the stars).
The range of logos will allow the brand to be effectively presented at any scale. The mini logo is specifically designed to function as an avatar or favicon.
See more logos on my site at danlehman.com.