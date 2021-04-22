Productivity Superstar Logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dan Lehman

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Modular logo system created for a friend. The mountain and stars represent productivity challenges and goals (climbing mountains; reaching for the stars).

The range of logos will allow the brand to be effectively presented at any scale. The mini logo is specifically designed to function as an avatar or favicon.

See more logos on my site at danlehman.com.

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
