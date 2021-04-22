Xavier Golfier

Earth Day 2021

Earth Day 2021 explainers motion graphics remote freelance international earthday earth duik duik bassel rig charachter design after affects animation design illustration motion xav
Happy Earth day everyone! Rigging and Walkcycle practice with Duik Bassel in After Effects. Earth is laid back. She has nothing to worry about. We are just a tiny bit of history to her! Does she miss Dinosaurs?
Check out my portfolio: www.xav-motiondesign.com
👉 https://www.instagram.com/xav_motion/

