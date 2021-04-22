Mp3million: Upload music

Upload 🎧

To create the perfect user experience, it’s important to take into account what is already in its possession. In this section we give the possibility to upload users own music.

┈┈┈┈┈

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/entertainment/mp3million

┈┈┈┈┈

Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter

P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍