Alexander Gladun

April 22

Alexander Gladun
Alexander Gladun
  • Save
April 22 simplicity vector 2d illustration character design adobe illustrator 2d character
Download color palette

30 Characters Challenge!
22/30

Inspired by Adrianne Walujo ~
https://dribbble.com/awalujo
https://www.instagram.com/adriannewalujo.o/

Follow me on:
Instagram / Vimeo

Alexander Gladun
Alexander Gladun

More by Alexander Gladun

View profile
    • Like