Party Projection for You!

This is a character from my Party Projection I made for all the lovely people who suffer from Corona contact restrictions.
With "Party" you can conjure up some guests on your wall. And it's a little game at the same time. All the illustrious visitors are known from movies, music, comedy and art.
So, who is in the picture? A little hint: He's a young Australian musician.
Video to stream, hints and the solution for the game: http://ala.ch/party/en
Have fun with your visitors!