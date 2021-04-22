Dan Rigby
Versett

OrderMetrics Dashboard Mobile

Dan Rigby
Versett
Dan Rigby for Versett
Hire Us
  • Save
OrderMetrics Dashboard Mobile data visualization reports corporate finance ui ecommerce analytics data dashboard mobile
OrderMetrics Dashboard Mobile data visualization reports corporate finance ui ecommerce analytics data dashboard mobile
Download color palette
  1. OrderMetrics-M.png
  2. OrderMetrics-M 4up.png

We had the opportunity last year to work with the good folks at OrderMetrics.com to redesign their brand and e-commerce analytics platform. Here's a look at a few of the mobile dashboard and financial reporting screens.

Versett
Versett
Solving complex business challenges with design & technology
Hire Us

More by Versett

View profile
    • Like