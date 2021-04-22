CatMier

Hello Dribbble!

CatMier
CatMier
  • Save
Hello Dribbble! illustration icon app ui design
Download color palette

Dear designers,

I'm excited to be part of Dribbble. Let me show you my first debut. This is a WeChat mini program part interface that I made at work.

I'm a UI designer, and each skill helps me design better visual interfaces.

Thank you, Meranelle Igot, for inviting me!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 22, 2021
CatMier
CatMier
Like