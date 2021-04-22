Portrait of Purin the Scottish fold

Trending designs to inspire you
Portrait of Purin the multicoloured Scottish fold. I attempted to work with a limited colour palette for this one, and managed to some degree, but sometimes animals can be quite colourful, which is definitively the case with cats with calico markings like this lovely kitty.