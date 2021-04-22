Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Portrait of Purin the Scottish fold

Portrait of Purin the Scottish fold portrait cute cat pet pet portrait cat cute animal limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
Portrait of Purin the multicoloured Scottish fold. I attempted to work with a limited colour palette for this one, and managed to some degree, but sometimes animals can be quite colourful, which is definitively the case with cats with calico markings like this lovely kitty.

