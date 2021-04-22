Subgrafik San
Happy Earth Day

8 billions people, one home.
We only have one earth, we must handel it with care. We are here to support and take care of our planet because nature is our future.
Act smart:
• ride a bike
• grow a garden
• sort waste
• be aware
• vote
Everyday is Earth Day!
