upBOARD Homescreen & My Tasks

The Homepage and My tasks screens are prepared for the upBOARD project.

• The Homepage is a starting point for all user flows within the system. A place where the user can find all Teams he has invited, with quick access to the boards and apps available to him.

• The My Tasks page aggregates all tasks assigned to the user from all Project Management widgets within the workspace.

UI/UX Designers: Sergei Shilo, Ksenia Siarohina