upBOARD Homescreen & My Tasks

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Homepage and My tasks screens are prepared for the upBOARD project.
• The Homepage is a starting point for all user flows within the system. A place where the user can find all Teams he has invited, with quick access to the boards and apps available to him.
• The My Tasks page aggregates all tasks assigned to the user from all Project Management widgets within the workspace.
We're available for UI/UX design projects. Just Leave your request
UI/UX Designers: Sergei Shilo, Ksenia Siarohina