Party Projection For You!

Party Projection For You! corona covid19 vector illustration animation character after effect
Hey guys, I made a projection for you!

Do you also suffer from Corona contact restrictions and miss parties with your friends?

With my projection party mood comes into your living room. Moreover, all the illustrious guests are known from film, music, comedy and art. So it's also a little game.

In this picture you can see some of the guests. Any idea who that could be? ;)

Video, hints and the solution for the game: http://ala.ch/party/en

I wish you a lot of fun!!!

Posted on Apr 22, 2021
