3D Body Scanner App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, guys! Is it the shot you are looking for? Fortunately, we have one for you! It’s a 3D body scan that allows you to save your health data 🏋️‍♀️

The screen shows you profile information, body and especially legs data and transition to settings. The 3D model allows you to see your body from the side and track changes visually 💪🏻

The color palette is monochrome with small ultramarine blue accents and the basic data of the body is highlighted by contrast accents ⚪️ ⚫️

👀 3D body model helps you to better understand how you look from the outside and what problems you have.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

By the way! Check out our story how we raised $400k on a healthcare app!

Created by Vasilina Vysotkova

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
